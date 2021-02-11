COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Available for Rs 4,000–6,000 in India? Fake Health Ministry Website mohfw.xyz Claims To Book an Appointment for Coronavirus Vaccine

New Delhi, February 11: A fake website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that people now have an option to book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination in India. The fake website, which goes by the name 'https://mohfw.xyz', is impersonating the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer COVID-19 vaccine for Rs 4000-Rs 6000. The fake website of the Health Ministry, looks similar to the original Health Ministry website-- mohfw.gov.in.

The fake website, which has a similar layout and colours, has led to confusion among people. The fake website also has all the similar content as that of the original website and shows the 'Active, discharged and death' cases like that of the Health Ministry. It has an additional option saying 'Appointment for vaccination', which is not actually not available. A fact check by PIB also issued a clarification saying that the website sharing the 'Appointment for COVID-19 vaccination' slot is a fake one.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A website 'https://t.co/SIgT5rr7w1' is impersonating the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer #COVID19Vaccine for ₹ 4000-6000#PIBFactCheck: This is a #FAKE website. pic.twitter.com/vdMwA2PsSR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 11, 2021

In India, as many as 70,17,114 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'. India's streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases continued on Thursday as 12,923 new infections and 108 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Fact check

Claim : A website mohfw.xyz is impersonating the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer COVID-19 Vaccine for Rs 4,000- Rs 6,000. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the mohfw.xyz website is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).