Did Bihar Doctor Really Use Normal Stapler Pins to Stitch Head Wounds? Aaj Tak Mistakes Medical Stapler for Stationery One

Fact check revealed that the Bihar doctor used medical stapler and not office stapler as claimed by Aaj Tak (Photo Credits: X/@aajtak)

New Delhi, March 14: Did a doctor in Bihar use normal stapler pins to stitch head wounds? The question comes as a news report by Aaj Tak is allegedly making the claim. In its post, Aaj Tak (AajTak) said that a man from Nawada district suffered a serious head injury. The post further alleged that a rural doctor used normal stapler pins instead of applying stitches to the man's head injury. "A rural doctor stapled pins using a regular stapler machine instead of applying stitches," the post added.

The news channel also shared a picture showing the man's head wound. In the picture, the man's head injury is seen stapled. Aaj Taj claimed that the pins used by the local doctor were office stapler pins. While the claim by Aaj Tak appears to be true, a fact check of the incident revealed the actual truth behind the alleged stapler pins allegations made by the news channel. Is There Sunday Mega Block on March 15, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines?

Aaj Tak Mistakes Medical Stapler for Stationery One

Aaj Tak's claim that a Bihar doctor used normal stapler pins to stitch wounds goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@aajtak)

A fact check revealed that the doctor didn't use office stapler pins, but a surgical stapler to stitch the head wounds of the man. Dr B L Bairwa MS, an award-winning surgeon, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the pins appearing in the picture were stapled with a stapler machine; however, he said that it was stapled using a surgical skin stapler. Did PM Narendra Modi Call for ‘Greater Israel and Akhand Bharat’ in a Viral Video? PIB Fact Check Confirms It Is a Deepfake.

This Is a Surgical Skin Stapler, Says Doctor After Aaj Tak Claims Bihar Doctor Used Office Stapler Pins on Head Wounds

Hello @aajtak हाँ स्टेप्लर मशीन से पिन लगा दी है लेकिन यह Surgical skin stapler है।😊 हम रोज़ लगाते है। आजतक वालो थोड़ा तो ज्ञान रखा करो, फैक्ट चेक तो किया करो, पत्रकारिता का तो लिहाज रखो!🙏 2000 के नोट में नैनो चिप नहीं थी, यह भी सिंपल स्टेप्लर पिन नहीं है। https://t.co/FFVhUsM7Ik — Dr. B L Bairwa MS, FACS (@Lap_surgeon) March 14, 2026

"We use it every day," the doctor added. Dr B L Bairwa MS further said, "Aaj Tak people, at least have some knowledge, at least do fact-checking, at least respect journalism". Hence, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that a doctor in Bihar used normal stapler pins to stitch head wounds is not true. The fact check further revealed that Aaj Tak mistook a medical stapler for a stationery one.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Doctor in Bihar used normal stapler pins to stitch head wounds. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the stapler pins used by doctor to stitch head wound were surgical stapler pins and not office stapler pins as claimed by Aaj Tak. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).