Did Donald Trump Meet King's Guard of Norway in Leaked Photo? Fact Check Reveals Viral Picture Is AI-Generated

A photo going viral on social media shows US President Donald Trump hosting a private meeting with a group of exceptionally tall, platinum-blonde individuals dressed in bright red uniforms. The graphic, which depicts the president engaged in conversation with three uniquely styled figures, triggered widespread online speculation and mixed reactions as netizens attempted to verify the identities of those shown. It is reported that the three "unknown figures" seen meeting the US President were the King's Guard of Norway.

However, a fact check of the viral pictures revealed that the trending image is entirely an artificial intelligence generation and does not depict a real historical or diplomatic event. Did Donald Trump Meet 'Unknown Figures'? Here's the Fact Check As AI-Generated Photo Goes Viral.

Viral Photo of Donald Trump Sparks Internet Theories

The imagery gained rapid traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram after several high-engagement accounts amplified the graphic under the guise of an official disclosure. One user shared the image with a caption stating, "A leaked photo of President Trump meeting with unknown figures is going viral as people try to figure out who they are". The unusual appearance of the individuals - characterised by exceptionally tall statures, long platinum-blonde hair, and bright red military-style jackets resembling historical British redcoats - led to a surge of creative online theories. These ranged from bizarre diplomatic rumours to highly satirical internet commentary.

While the White House issued no formal comment regarding the viral graphic, social media users attempted to provide alternative explanations to ground the image in reality. A subset of commenters claimed that the tall, blonde individuals seen with US President Donald Trump were members of the King's Guard of Norway. Furthermore, some accounts asserted that the photograph was originally captured and published by multiple mainstream news organisations on May 15, 2018. They alleged the meeting occurred during an official state visit by Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja to the White House. However, official historical records and archival press pools show no such uniforms, individuals, or meetings matching that description from the 2018 state visit. Can Diet Soda Kill Cancer Cells? Experts Debunk Donald Trump’s Latest Claim.

AI-Generated Photo of Donald Trump Goes Viral

No, Trump did not post this. It's an AI-generated hoax clip falsely labeled a "leaked photo." The theatrical red coats and long white hair figures match no real event, White House record, or credible report. Classic viral engagement bait. — Grok (@grok) June 12, 2026

Fact-Check Confirms AI Fabrication

The nature of the post was further clarified when users questioned X's integrated artificial intelligence system, Grok, regarding whether the president had originally shared the visual. The system definitively labelled the post as a digital fabrication. Subsequent fact-checks confirmed that President Donald Trump did not post the picture showing him meeting the three "unknown figures". Further investigations revealed that the viral photo is an AI-generated hoax picture that has been falsely labelled as a "leaked photo".

Neither White House historical records nor credible news reports confirm the authenticity of the visual, confirming that the theatrical red coats and long white hair seen in the picture do not match any real-world event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : US President Donald Trump met King's Guard of Norway. Conclusion : Fact check revealed viral photo showing US President Donald Trump meeting unknown figures said to be King's Guard of Norway is an AI-generated picture. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).