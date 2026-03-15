Fact Check

Did Israel Arrest Indian Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for Revealing Benjamin Netanyahu’s Location? Here’s the Fact Check

Social media claims that Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul was arrested in Israel for revealing PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s location during an Iranian missile strike are fake. Kaul is active on X, and fellow journalists have confirmed he is safe. The viral post by "News Post" was found to be fake; Kaul remains in Israel reporting on current events.

By Sunny Rodricks | Published: Mar 15, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Did Israel Arrest Indian Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for Revealing Benjamin Netanyahu’s Location? Here’s the Fact Check
Fake posts claim Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul arrested in Israel (Photo Credits: Facebook/News Post)
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Mumbai, March 15: Did Israel arrest Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for revealing Benjamin Netanyahu's location? The question comes as a post going viral on social media made the alleged claim. News Post, a media company, in a post on Facebook, said as per reports, Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has been arrested by Israeli police after allegedly revealing the location of Benjamin Netanyahu during an Iranian missile attack. "He was reportedly detained from a shelter during the strike," the post added.

The "News Post", further citing reports, further said this incident is believed to be Benjamin Netanyahu's last appearance in the media before the development. "Indian journalist arrested after revealing Netanyahu’s location", an overlay text on the picture read. While the alleged claim that Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul was arrested for revealing Benjamin Netanyahu's location appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Fake Claims Circulating on Social Media.

Fake Social Media Post Claiming Indian Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Arrested in Israel Goes Viral

Fake post clams Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul arrested in Israel (Photo Credits: Facebook/News Post)

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim is fake. Today, March 15, Kaul shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he said that he is reporting from Bet Shemesh, Israel, on March 2, where Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting to review damage a day after an Iranian Missile attack. More importantly, Aditya Raj Kaul is active on X, thereby confirming that he is not arrested. Citibank Dubai and Bahrain Branches Hit by Iran Strikes? Company Fact Checks Fake Claims.

Enjoying Knafeh in Israel, Says Aditya Raj Kaul

Aditya Raj Kaul's Latest Post on X

Aditya Raj Kaul Is With Us, Says Manish Jha

He even reshared a post by journalist Manish Jha, who confirmed that the news about Aditya Raj Kaul being arrested is fake. "Fake news . He is with us," he added. Hence, it can be confirmed that Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul was not arrested for revealing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's location. As confirmed by Kaul's activity on X and fellow journalist Manish Jha's post, he is not in custody. The alleged claim was found to be fake news.

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Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditya Raj Kaul). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Did Israel Arrest Indian Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for Revealing Benjamin Netanyahu’s Location? Here’s the Fact Check
Claim :

Israel arrested Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul for revealing Benjamin Netanyahu's location.

Conclusion :

Fact check revealed that the alleged claim is fake. Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul is active on social media and not in custody as it is claimed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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