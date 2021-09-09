New Delhi, September 9: A YouTube channel named DNS News has multiple videos with thumbnails suggesting lockdown has been re-imposed in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The thumbnails on videos have Hindi texts claiming a lockdown has been imposed due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the videos are circulated widely, PIB Fact Check today issued a clarification saying it was a fake news. Fake Message Claiming COVID-19 Is Bacteria That Can Be Cured With Aspirin Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Debunks It.

The thumbnail of one of the videos on DNS News' YouTube channel shows a screenshot of a broadcast from a news channel. It reads: "Teesri laher par Modi ka elan, PM Modi ne lockdown ka diya aadesh (PM Modi has announced lockdown due to third wave)." Another video's thumbnail shows texts that read: "Teesri laher par PM Modi ka bhayankar elan, phir se lockdown (PM Modi's dangerous announcement on third wave, another lockdown imposed)." Group Admins of WhatsApp and Other Social Media Platforms to Be Held Responsible for Circulating Fake News on COVID-19, Says Mumbai Police.

Since the videos are going viral on social media platforms, PIB Fact Check, a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies, debunked the claims. "Thumbnails of videos on YouTube channel named DNS News are showing fake claims on third wave, lockdown and closure of schools and colleges. The videos are misleading," tweeted PIB Fact Check.

Fact Check of Thumbnails With Fake News on Lockdown:

If you click on any of the videos, you will unrelated speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have nothing to do with third wave of COVID-19 or lockdown. Readers are advised not to share such videos and always go to official websites and social media accounts for authentic news and information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).