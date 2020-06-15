Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News

Fact Check Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 05:35 PM IST
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Photoshopped image of Rahul Gandhi's tweet shared on social media

New Delhi, June 15: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on Sunday was mourned members across the political, sports and film spectrums. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, several top leaders expressed sorrow over his suicide. Few netizens, allegedly motivated by political reasons, circulated fake news by sharing a maliciously edited image of the Gandhi scion's tweet.

Images were shared by some Twitter and WhatsApp users which showed that Gandhi had, in his condolence tweet, referred to the deceased actor as a "cricketer". Notably, Sushant was best known for his role in the movie MS Dhoni, where he played the role of former Indian team captain. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

A fact-check has revealed that no such faux pas was committed by Gandhi. The rumour mongers edited his tweet by replacing the word "actor" with "cricketer" using a photoshop tool. A section of netizens fall prey to the fake claim and shared the same without verifying.

Maliciously Edited Tweet Pic Shared

Activist Sake Gokhale Warns of Legal Action

Rahul Gandhi's Actual Tweet

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world (sic)," Gandhi tweeted hours after the news of suicide was confirmed by Mumbai Police.

Fact check

Claim :

Rahul Gandhi referred to Sushant Singh Rajput as 'cricketer' in his condolence tweet.

Conclusion :

False! Rahul Gandhi had in his tweet referred to the deceased as an 'actor'. A section of netizens shared a maliciously edited image of his tweet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Congress fact check Fake news Rahul Gandhi Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
