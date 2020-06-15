Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News

New Delhi, June 15: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on Sunday was mourned members across the political, sports and film spectrums. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, several top leaders expressed sorrow over his suicide. Few netizens, allegedly motivated by political reasons, circulated fake news by sharing a maliciously edited image of the Gandhi scion's tweet.

Images were shared by some Twitter and WhatsApp users which showed that Gandhi had, in his condolence tweet, referred to the deceased actor as a "cricketer". Notably, Sushant was best known for his role in the movie MS Dhoni, where he played the role of former Indian team captain. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kerala CM Calls For Sensitivity While Discussing and Covering News of Suicide, Shares Guidelines.

A fact-check has revealed that no such faux pas was committed by Gandhi. The rumour mongers edited his tweet by replacing the word "actor" with "cricketer" using a photoshop tool. A section of netizens fall prey to the fake claim and shared the same without verifying.

Maliciously Edited Tweet Pic Shared

@RahulGandhi is ridiculous.... An individual who cnt get his info right & calls Sushant Singh Rajput a “Young & Talented Cricketer” ⁉️ Wah re Pappu❗️#SushantSinghRajput #sushant #SushantNoMore #sushantsinghrajputRIP pic.twitter.com/OVG080Od9q — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝖀𝖓 _𝕾𝖊𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖗 (@BLDY_HYPOCRITES) June 15, 2020

Activist Sake Gokhale Warns of Legal Action

I deleted the tweet but knowing Rahul Gandhi I thought it’s true ! Anyone would . And threatening someone onprnly on a public platform is also an offence . I hope you know that @SaketGokhale https://t.co/ljlVOH7C5m — Karuna Gopal (@KarunaGopal1) June 15, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's Actual Tweet

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

"I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world (sic)," Gandhi tweeted hours after the news of suicide was confirmed by Mumbai Police.

Fact check

