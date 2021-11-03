Fact Check: 500 Tonnes of Somali Bananas Arrive in Abu Dhabi's Market Contain 'Helicobacter' Worm? UAE Authority Terms Viral Video False And Misleading

Abu Dhabi. November 3: Several fake news are going viral in recent times after the advent of social media. Recently, a video is going viral claiming that around 500 tonnes of Somali banana that had arrived in the markets of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, contained a worm called Helicobacter. The viral video also claimed that the worm releases poisonous bananas in the stomach causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, headache, and in some cases, a patient can also die after 12 hours.  However, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority termed the video as incorrect. Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi Travelled in Taxi To Meet Pope Francis? Photoshopped Image Going Viral On Social Media With False Claim.

Notably, "Helicobactor" is a bacteria and not a worm. The department issued a statement in this regard. In the statement, it said, "The viral video on social media about Somali bananas is incorrect and contains false and misleading information, as it indicates the presence of "Helicobacter", which is a type of worm. Worms are not known to complete their life cycle inside fruits when it is as big as shown in the video." Fake Website Impersonating DMRC Invites Application for Various Posts, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Here Are TheVideos With False Claims:

Statement By the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority:

"The authority is committed to verifying the health and safety of all food products present and displayed in the emirate's markets, including all vegetables and fruits, whether imported or local, before allowing their circulation in the markets," reported The Khaleej Times quoting Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. The authority also urged people not to believe in rumours.

