Fact Check: 500 Tonnes of Somali Bananas Arrive in Abu Dhabi's Market Contain 'Helicobacter' Worm? UAE Authority Terms Viral Video False And Misleading

A video is being circulated with a false claim that Somali Bananas arrived in Abu Dhabi contain 'Halicobacter' worm (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi. November 3: Several fake news are going viral in recent times after the advent of social media. Recently, a video is going viral claiming that around 500 tonnes of Somali banana that had arrived in the markets of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, contained a worm called Helicobacter. The viral video also claimed that the worm releases poisonous bananas in the stomach causing diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, headache, and in some cases, a patient can also die after 12 hours. However, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority termed the video as incorrect. Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi Travelled in Taxi To Meet Pope Francis? Photoshopped Image Going Viral On Social Media With False Claim.

Notably, "Helicobactor" is a bacteria and not a worm. The department issued a statement in this regard. In the statement, it said, "The viral video on social media about Somali bananas is incorrect and contains false and misleading information, as it indicates the presence of "Helicobacter", which is a type of worm. Worms are not known to complete their life cycle inside fruits when it is as big as shown in the video." Fake Website Impersonating DMRC Invites Application for Various Posts, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Here Are TheVideos With False Claims:

500tons bananas from Somalia arrived in market,contain worm caled Helicobacter that releases poison in stomach,which then shows symptom(diarhea,vomiting, nausea,headache)&after12hours person dies from brain death.Refrain buying/eating bananas,if do buy,be sure to open them inside pic.twitter.com/oeaSQxochn — LtCol M.Sajid Tanveer Butt(R)Tamgh Imtiaz(Military (@LtColSajid) November 2, 2021

👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽👆🏽 Hello friends and people please spread this video as much as possible. Recently, 500 tons of bananas from Somalia arrived in the markets, which contain a worm called Helicobacter that releases poisonous bananas in the stomach, which then shows the following symptoms pic.twitter.com/dB1qrbALrc — SK (@7qc__) November 2, 2021

Recently, 500 tons of bananas fr Somalia arrived in the markets, which contain a worm called Helicobacter releases poisonous bananas in stomach,shows symptoms (diarrhea,vomiting,nausea, headache) and after 12 hours the person will die from brain death. Please refrain buying pic.twitter.com/eYsbsRrUhS — K Janardhana Bhat (@Kjbhat1) November 2, 2021

Statement By the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority:

#ADAFSA: The viral video on social media about Somali bananas is incorrect.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/QdQZ2K83Qm — UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) November 1, 2021

"The authority is committed to verifying the health and safety of all food products present and displayed in the emirate's markets, including all vegetables and fruits, whether imported or local, before allowing their circulation in the markets," reported The Khaleej Times quoting Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Director of Communication and Community Service Department at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. The authority also urged people not to believe in rumours.

LatestLY advises its readers not to share any post or video before verifying it and they should visit official websites for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : Around 500 tonnes of Somali banana that had arrived in the markets of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, contained a worm called Helicobacter. Conclusion : The claim is false, as Helicobacter is a bacteria and not a worm. Full of Trash Clean

