Fact Check: Astroworld Concert Tragedy Linked to Graphene Oxide in COVID-19 Vaccines? Know Truth About The Viral Facebook Post Here

New Delhi, November 9: Various myths, misconception and fake claims about COVID-19 vaccines are doing the rounds on social media ever since the vaccination drive was launched. The most recent addition to the list is regarding the Astroworld concert tragedy where at least eight people lost their lives. A Facebook post claiming that the concert was a "this is a test run on the vaxxed" as " put graphene oxide in you, all they have to do is TUNE THE FREQUENCY" is going viral on the platform. However, the claim is fake and baseless.

The viral post is also flagged as 'False information' by Facebook. Several posts claiming that COVID-19 vaccines contain graphene oxide had surfaced on social media platforms earlier as well. People alleged that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contained graphene oxide. However the claim was refuted by the Pfizer representative. "Graphene oxide is not used in the manufacture of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,” Pfizer’s Senior Associate of Global Media Relations told Reuters in July this year. Fact Check: Two Children Died in Australia After Receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video.

Check The Viral Facebook Post Here:

Like the Pfizer's vaccine, no other manufacturer is known to use graphene oxide as an ingredient to make COVID-19 vaccine. Graphene oxide is a carbon compound. According to website biolinscientific.com, It is a single-atomic-layered material that is formed by the oxidation of graphite which is cheap and readily available. Anaesthetics Can Be Life-Threatening for People Who Have Taken COVID-19 Vaccine? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post.

In the recent past, coronavirus and its vaccine have been the most talked about topics across the world and hence, fake, misleading and false claims about the infections and vaccines have been flooding the social media platforms. Medical and government authorities have time and again countered such claims with verified facts. People are advised to rely on verified releases from competent authorities and sources for information regarding the coronavirus vaccine. People are also advised to not share or forward any such claim on social media platforms before cross-checking and verifying it.

Claim : COVID-19 vaccines contain graphene oxide which led to the Astroworld concert tragedy. Conclusion : The claim is fake.

