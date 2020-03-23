Fact Check: Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book? Here’s the Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral

Fake WhatsApp message stating coronavirus treatment (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

New Delhi, March 23: Amid the fear and panic over coronavirus pandemic in India, several fake messages are being circulated on social media platforms regarding medicines, vaccines and treatment to cure COVID-19. Several users on Facebook and WhatsApp have been circulating fake pictures and messages about the drugs that are effective to get rid of coronavirus. In a latest such case, a fake message, which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp groups states that the medicine to COVID-19 has been found in a Class 12 book. The message further adds that the drug to fight COVID-19 is mentioned on page number 1072 of a book called 'Jantu Vigyan' (Animal Science) written by Dr. Ramesh Gupta. Coronavirus Vaccine: US Begins First Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccination in Seattle.

The message, which is in Hindi, states that after a thorough search in several books, the drug/medicine for corona virus has been found in Intermediate Animal Science book named as 'Jantu Vigyan'. The WhatsApp message further states that the author has mentioned about COVID-19 in the book and has also mentioned its treatment. The fake message, which people have fallen a prey to, also states that COVID-19 is not a new disease, it has already been mentioned in the intermediate book, along with the treatment. Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take Nearly 2 Years, Says ICMR; Health Ministry Lists Measures to Contain Outbreak.

Here's the Claim by WHO:

No Cure For Coronavirus (Photo Credits: WHO)

The claim, however, turned out to be fake. The LatestLY Fact Check team found that the message going viral was a fake one as no vaccine or drug has been found to treat coronavirus so far. The World Health Organisation (WHO), has mentioned on its website that so far, there is no cure for Coronavirus infection and no vaccine or drug has been made till now.

Fact check