Fact Check: Does Holding Breath For 10 Seconds Will Reveal You Have Coronavirus? Here's The Truth About Virla Claim

Since the novel Coronavirus outbreak, may false information is going viral on social media. Many netizens are sharing several home remedies and tests on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. In recent, a claim is going viral on the internet which says holding your breath for more than 10 seconds will confirm that you don't have COVID-19. Viral Coronavirus 'Self-Check Test' Is a Big NO-NO! Here's Why You Should Never Fall for This Breathing Trick.

"Take a deep breath and hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. If you complete it successfully without coughing, without discomfort stiffness or tightness, etc., it proves there is no Fibrosis in the lungs, basically indicates no infection. In critical time, please self-check every morning in an environment with clean air," says part of the claim posted by Facebook page "Relationship Essentials Radio. Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

A Twitter User Also Claimed the Same:

Just hold your breath... for 10 seconds... That's it! You did it! You don't have Coronavirus! — Ricky Baker (@ARealBadEgg) April 4, 2020

Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) which was shared by @COVIDNewsByMIB, said that the viral claim is misleading. "Being able to hold your breathe for 10 seconds or more without discomfort 'DOES NOT' mean you are free from the Coronavirus. Best way to confirm the COVID-19 is a test," tweeted COVID News by MIB.

In India, positive cases have surged to 6,412 on Friday while the death toll rose to 199, according to Health Ministry's latest update. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,709, while 504 have recovered from the virus.

