Fact Check: Has Government of India Announced 30 Percent Deduction in Pension of Govt Employees? PIB Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, April 9: Every since lockdown due to coronavirus has hit India, several fake and false messages are doing rounds on social media. The fake news is widely shared on social media platforms like- Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. In recent, there are rumours circulating that the Government of India is planning to reduce the pension of government employees by 30 percent. Health Ministry Notification of Employee's 5-Day Salary Being Donated to PM-CARES Fund is 'Fake': PIB Fact Check.

The claim suggests that government employees will get 30 percent less pension and the pension of those above the age of 80 will be terminated in wake of coronavirus outbreak.Aarogya Setu App Used for Surveillance by Government of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) which was shared by @COVIDNewsByMIB, said that the claim is fake. "There is no such move by government," it said.

#FakeNewsAlert📌 Claim: Media reports & rumours are circulating that Govt. intends to reduce pensions of govt employees by 30% & terminate it altogether for those above age of 80, in the wake of #COVID19 Fact: This is fake, there is no such move by Govt. Via @PIBFactCheck — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 9, 2020

In India, COVID-19 cases surged to 5,734 on Thursday while the death toll rose to 166, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,095, while 473 people have been recovered from the virus. 166 people have also died due to infection.

