Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media applications these days. A lot of people just love scrolling through their feeds and watching stories of their friends and often take screenshots and pass it on to others. But would you do it, if you knew that Instagram now sends a notification of the same to the user? As per some claims on social media, Instagram's latest update lets a person know about who has taken a screenshot of their posts or even shared them with others via direct message. And if you have started panicking, then let us tell you, it is fake. There is no such update as yet on the photo-sharing social media app. Aarogya Setu Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

A few tweets have been doing the rounds which mention that Instagram now lets you know if someone takes a screenshot of your post, or if they shared it via a DM. Some people may be too happy to have this feature, while those indulging in taking screenshots may have panicked. But there is no truth to it as Instagram has not given any such update. A picture of the said claim appearing on Play Store description is also a photoshopped image. Instagram to Make All Photos and Messages Public? Fake News Resurfaces After Facebook Viral Hoax, Here’s The Truth.

Since when did Instagram grass you up for a screenshot ffs 😂😬 pic.twitter.com/wIfkdF4ppm — BuffCharlie💋 (@X_charlieb90_X) May 12, 2020

New instagram update lets you know who’s taken a screenshot of your post Its over for you niggas — Millicent Bystander (@Kaririiiiii) May 11, 2020

You get the notification of a screenshot taken, only if you have sent a picture directly while you're conversing in the DMs. Instagram only sends notifications when you screenshot a disappearing photo or video in a DM chat. So as of now, there is no such update which directly lets you know as to who has taken a screenshot or shared your post through their messages. We urge our readers to not fall for the fake news doing rounds on social media.