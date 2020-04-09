Fact Check: Poem ‘And the People Stayed Home’ Was NOT Written in 1869! Know Truth Behind Kitty O’Meara’s Creation Going Viral Amid Coronavirus Social Distancing

Fake Image Claiming 'And the People Stayed Home' Poem Written in 1869 (Photo Credits: @JBiswal/ Twitter)

A lot of images, tweets and posts are going viral these days with false claim misguiding viewers during the pandemic. Even after authorities and officials constant warnings to not spread any kind of rumour, fake news conspiracy on social media does not seem to end, creating more panic in the already stressful scenario. Recently, a poem, 'c,' has surfaced on the internet with a claim that it was written during a previous pandemic. The photo was shared with the claim, “History repeats itself. Came across this poem written in 1869, reprinted during 1919 Pandemic.” The photo has been widely shared on social media, but was it was not written in 1869? In this article, know the truth behind Kitty O’Meara’s creation going viral amid Coronavirus social distancing. Did Italians Throw Their Money on Streets Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Know Truth About These Viral Photos.

The poem talks about self-isolation and staying at home, emphasising on how it is a timeless poem that taught everyone the importance of ‘staying at home,’ as it circulated online.

Here's the Pic With Fake Claim:

This poem written in 1869, reprinted during 1919 Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/G9B0D9W9eH — Jitendra K Biswal ♿ (@JBiswal) April 8, 2020

Was the Poem Written in 1869?

No, the poem was not written in 1869, but in 2020 during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kitty O'Meara wrote the poem and posted it on her blog, The Daily Round on March 16, 2020. Towards the end of the blog, it states, “Copyright of all visual and written materials on The Daily Round belongs solely to Catherine M. O’Meara, 2011-Present.” The poem instantly went viral, racking up thousands of shares as it circulated on social media. O’Meara was interviewed by The Oprah Magazine. “It offers a story of how it could be, what we could do with this time,” she was quoted saying in the magazine. Is Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Dismisses Fake News That COVID-19 Can Transmit Through Air.

Here's the Poem by Catherine M. O’Meara

It is a meditative poem that has resonated so deeply with people. It inserts the idea of individuals to something which went out of control, with words imagining the time once this is over, will be better than ever before. But the poem was not written in 1869. It echoes the present situation that we all are dealing with and written by O’Meara, staying at home like all of us and being hopeful for this to get over soon.

Fact check