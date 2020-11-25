Coastal regions of Chennai are on an alert today because of Cyclone Nivar approaching today. And as residents share updates about the weather situation, some old video clips are also doing the rounds. A video of a motorcycle rider being hit by a signboard falling off during heavy rains and wind has been doing the rounds on Twitter. Some users have claimed it to be from Chennai due to Cyclone Nivar and others are sharing it as a warning of what could happen with the wind speed. The video clip is scary but it is from Karachi in Pakistan. It has not occurred in Chennai during Cyclone Nivar. Tamil Nadu has reported heavy rain from this morning and some pics and videos are shared online, but the biker video has nothing to do with today's weather here.

As per Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph going upto 120 kmph. It is advised for people to stay indoors and stay safe as we already face the situation of coronavirus. As many people turn to social media for updates, fake news and videos are also peeping out. A video from Karachi from August, where a signboard fell off and severely injured two bikers has been resurfaced in time for the Nivar Cyclone. Some people were quick to point it out as fake, others thought it to be true.

Check The Tweets and Video Here:

Another Warning Tweet:

People of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry & Mayiladuthurai districts should stay in as far as possible. When you come out, beware of trees, boards and electric poles around you! Stay strong!!!#ChennaiRain #Nivar pic.twitter.com/K7zU3LM7S8 — Raammm (@RamRam1718) November 24, 2020

Both these tweets are going viral. While some pointed out that its an old video, others could mistake it to be true. So we bring you the old video from Pakistan of the incident which took place during rains in August 2020.

Watch The Video Here:

So if you come across the above video clip over WhatsApp, Twitter or Facebook as a result of Cyclone Nivar, be an alert citizen and point out that it is a false claim. Spread the right information instead of creating panic in times of this crisis. Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm is gradually intensifying and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed over 1,000 rescue personnel in view of the landfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).