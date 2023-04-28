Fact Check: This Viral Bikini Pic of 'Suhana Khan' is NOT of Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter But of This South Actress!

Social media can be a tricky place. With everything instantly going viral on the internet, we often forget to check if a piece of information surfacing online is true or not. Many times we've come across instances when celebs are dragged into topics which are completely false. Something similar on these lines happened today, as a hot photo is going viral online claiming that it's of Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan. But is it really The Archies actress? Read on to find out. Did Suhana Khan Say 'F*ck Off' After Ishan Kishan's Dismissal During MI vs KKR Match? Video of Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter is Going Viral With This Claim!

The picture which is all over social media sees a girl flaunting her toned body in white bikini while chilling at a beach. She has tied her hair in a bun and turned her back to the cam. Having said that, as claimed, she is Suhana Khan. However, that's not the reality at all, and we say this with full confidence. Check out the fact check below. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Suhana Khan on Becoming the Face of Maybelline, Lauds Her Confident Mannerisms and Style (Watch Video).

Is That Suhana Khan in Bikini?

It's a perfect day on the beach. pic.twitter.com/eo13Qe9lKC — Suhana Khan (@BeingSuhanaKhan) April 27, 2023

Here's The Fact Check

While the woman in the picture is said to be Suhana. We at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out the authenticity of the photo which happens to be quite opposite then what claimed. Well, as the viral photo is of South actress Shanvi Srivastava, who had uploaded the pic on her Insta with caption,"It’s time for a holiyayyyyyy….. Get ready to get your timeline spammed bichusssssss!!!"

Here's Shanvi Srivastava's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisri)

This is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. Celebrities often become part of such fake news. In a nutshell, the viral bikini pic is not of Suhana, but it's of South star. FYI, Suhana is also not on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies. The Netflix project also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Recently, Suhana was also announced as the new face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline.

