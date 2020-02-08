Fact Check: Tweets Claim Muslim Woman From Saudi Arabia Married Son After Husband’s Demise, Know Truth Behind Viral Picture

Claims Say Saudi Woman Married Son After Husband's Death (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 8: A viral post retweeted by number of Twitter users claiming that a Saudi woman married her own son after the passing away of her husband has been doing rounds on social media. The photos of the mother-son duo were widely shared on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. However, the fake news was busted soon after. A twitter user named Mohammed Zubair, who goes by the handle @zoo_bear, busted the fake claims and brought to light the reality behind the Islamophobic tweet.

The user said that the Islamophobic tweet is viral on several social media websites including WhatsApp. Zubair busted the fake news and stated that when he did a reverse image search, he found the same photos posted on Facebook on January 31. "This Islamophobic tweet by a fake account has 600 RTs. When I did a reverse image search. I found these pic posted FB page on Jan 31st with an Urdu caption. Translation : Today was my son's Khatam Al Quran (completing the recital/reading of the Quran)", he said.

Here's the Claim:

Inko koi nehin mila aapna beta ki sibaya.Shame,shame,shame. — Premjoy Babu (@PremjoyBabu) February 6, 2020

Fake Claims Busted:

Couldn't find who's posted it first, but when I searched with Keyword Khatam Al Quran (In Urdu), I got many similar pics of kids with their parents or teachers. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ZgGBKtIoMm — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 6, 2020

But these pics are viral in Hindi with a a disgusting claim that a 'Saudi Woman got married to his son after her husband passed away'. These pics are viral on Facebook and Whatsapp. Interestingly, these tweets are shared by several fake account who regularly praise Modi. pic.twitter.com/XXwa6ghnh6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 6, 2020

The Twitter user further added that the image was uploaded with a caption in Urdu which stated that the picture of the woman and her son was when the young boy had completed the recital of the Quran.

