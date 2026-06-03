Fact Check: Viral AI Photo of Hardik Pandya Meeting RCB Coach Andy Flower and Mentor Dinesh Karthik Fuels False Trade Rumors

Social media platforms have been abuzz this week with a viral image purporting to show Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya engaged in a private meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower and team mentor Dinesh Karthik. The fabricated photo quickly ignited fervent speculation among fans about a sensational trade move that would see the dynamic all-rounder join the reigning IPL champions. However, we can confirm that the image is entirely fake and AI-generated, with no truth to the accompanying trade rumors. Fact Check: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Viral U-14 Talent Assessment Record By Bihar District Cricket Association Verified?

The digitally manipulated picture began circulating widely just days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title on May 31, 2026. The timing was ripe for speculation, given Mumbai Indians' own 'disastrous' IPL 2026 campaign, where they finished a disappointing ninth in the points table. Reports have also indicated that Hardik Pandya is likely to be stripped of the Mumbai Indians captaincy following the team's struggles.

Post with AI-generated Image

Who do you think should be traded to MI from RCB for HARDIK PANDYA trade. pic.twitter.com/ExoO8gKMSA — Mutadaal Worha (@RGSMania) June 2, 2026

Another Viral Post with Fake Image

Hardik Pandya meeting with the RCB mentor Dinesh kartik.👀🤯 - Very highly chance to Hardik Pandya in RCB 2027. pic.twitter.com/SYL5phZkWi — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 2, 2026

The Origin of the False Rumour

The image, which depicts Pandya seemingly listening intently to Karthik and Flower, was immediately questioned for its authenticity by several sharp-eyed social media users. The viral photograph exhibits some signs of AI generation, including inconsistencies in Pandya's hairstyle compared to recent appearances, and other subtle distortions. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Post Vulgar Remark For MI After Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 Season End?

Context Fueling Speculation

While the image itself is unequivocally fake, the current climate in the IPL has undoubtedly contributed to the rapid spread of the rumor. Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians captain, after replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2024, has been turbulent, marked by a last-place finish in 2024 and the recent ninth-place standing in 2026. This has led to intense scrutiny over his leadership and future at the franchise, with some reports suggesting a mutual parting of ways between Pandya and MI.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the presence of Hardik's elder brother, Krunal Pandya, in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. Krunal has been a crucial all-rounder for RCB, playing a significant role in their back-to-back title victories in IPL 2025 and 2026, including a Player of the Match performance in the 2025 final. The prospect of the Pandya brothers reuniting on a successful team like RCB proved an appealing narrative for fans eager for a blockbuster transfer ahead of IPL 2027.

RCB's Stance and Hardik's Current Status

Despite the online frenzy, there has been no official confirmation, verified trade discussions, or any indication from either Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Mumbai Indians that a deal for Hardik Pandya is being explored. RCB, with their settled and championship-winning core led by captain Rajat Patidar and star Virat Kohli, would likely have less incentive for a major squad shake-up. Hardik Pandya officially remains the captain of Mumbai Indians as per team overviews, although his future role is currently under significant review.

Cricket fans are advised to rely only on official announcements from franchises and credible sports media outlets, rather than unverified images circulating on social media, especially those exhibiting characteristics of AI generation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing challenge of distinguishing authentic news from digitally fabricated content in the fast-paced world of online sports reporting.

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Fact check

Claim : Hardik Pandya Meets RCB Coach Andy Flower and Mentor Dinesh Karthik Conclusion : The Viral Photo is AI-generated Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).