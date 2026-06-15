Fact Check: Viral Video of 'Harmanpreet Kaur-Fatima Sana Fight' During India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is AI-Generated

Social media platforms have been abuzz with a video purportedly showing a heated on-field fight between Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match. However, we can confirms that this widely shared video is entirely AI-generated and devoid of any factual basis. No such altercation or unsportsmanlike conduct occurred between the two players or teams during their Group A encounter in Birmingham. Deepti Sharma's 5-Wicket Haul Powers India to Win Over Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Actual Match: India Dominates Pakistan

The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan indeed took place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match, which began at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM BST), saw India secure a commanding 64-run victory over Pakistan.

Match reports from numerous credible sports outlets meticulously detailed the game's proceedings, highlighting key performances such as Smriti Mandhana's impressive 68 runs and Deepti Sharma's career-best five-wicket haul of 5/10. Not a single report or live commentary mentioned any on-field fight, scuffle, or verbal spat between Harmanpreet Kaur, the 37-year-old Indian captain, and Fatima Sana, the 25-year-old Pakistan skipper.

AI-Generated Viral Video of 'Harmanpreet Kaur-Fatima Sana Fight'

🇮🇳🇵🇰 Women's World Cup 2026: Heated On-Field Clash! 🔥 A heated Argument broke out Between Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during the India vs Pakistan match in the Women's World Cup 2026.🤔 pic.twitter.com/zWPHCAr6pN — Pintu Singh (@pintusi11376418) June 15, 2026

'No Handshake' Policy vs. On-Field Fight

While an on-field fight is a fabrication, it is noteworthy that a "no-handshake" policy was observed at the toss. The Indian team, in a stance adopted since the Men's Asia Cup 2025 due to political tensions, did not engage in the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts. Harmanpreet Kaur, therefore, did not shake hands with Fatima Sana at the toss. This diplomatic gesture, however, should not be misconstrued or exaggerated into a physical altercation, as some AI-generated content might attempt to portray. Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana At Toss In IND vs PAK ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the increasing prevalence and sophistication of AI-generated content and the importance of verifying information from reputable news sources before sharing. Cricket fans are urged to rely on official broadcasters and established sports journalists for accurate updates regarding the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana clashed after heated on-field argument. Conclusion : No, the viral video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).