Fake Letter Allegedly Issued by Amit Shah Appreciating UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Handling COVID-19 Situation Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, June 7: A fake post alleging that a letter has been written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciating Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully handling the COVID-19 situation in the state is going viral on social media. The fake letter, dated June 4, is being widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. It states that the Home Minister has lauded the commendable efforts of the UP government in handling the COVID-19 second wave. Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter.

According to the viral photo of the fake letter, Shah is said to be saying that the vaccination registration process is the key to success in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. Moreover, the letter which is claimed to be sent by Shah, further adds that the Home Minister is hopeful that more efforts are required for the registration process of people belonging to 18 plus age group in Western Uttar Pradesh by mid of July 2021.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A letter allegedly written by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck This letter is #Fake. No such letter has been written by the Union Home Minister @AmitShah. pic.twitter.com/JbbCjmlu0e — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 7, 2021

Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the viral post is fake and no such letter has been written by Home Minister Amit Shah. "This letter is #Fake. No such letter has been written by the Union Home Minister @AmitShah", the fact check stated. The government has time and again advised people not to believe in such rumours and visit the official websites and Twitter handles of ministers for any such information or update.

