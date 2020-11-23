Finance Ministry Granting Loan Under PM Mudra Yojna With a Legal Charge of Rs 2,150? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Approval Letter

New Delhi, November 23: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the circulation of fake news has gained momentum. In a latest such case, a fake letter is doing rounds on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp quoting the Finance Ministry about granting loans under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) and asking for a legal charge. The misleading post claims that an approval letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Finance is granting a loan under PM Mudra Yojna and requesting a payment of Rs 2,150 on the pretext of legal charge.

The fake letter gives details of the loan and urges people to pay Rs 2,150 as legal fees. The letter also has contact details and bank account details to which the amount is to be transferred through NEFT/RTGS or Online payment methods. It states that only online mode of payment will be accepted and no cash money will be entertained. Rubbishing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the letter is Fake as the Finance Ministry has not issued any such letter. Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Here's the tweet:

An approval letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Finance is granting a loan under PM Mudra Yojna and requesting a payment of ₹2150 on the pretext of legal charge.#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. @FinMinIndia has not issued this letter. pic.twitter.com/U3jxMgOAVT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

Fake news is spreading social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The government had advised people not to fall a prey tos uch fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

