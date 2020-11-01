New Delhi, November 1: A recent report in a leading Hindi newspaper claimed that all food business operators such as small food stalls, hotels, restaurants and home-cooked food sellers will have to get licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The report, which is partially incorrect, is widely circulated on social media platforms. The fact is the government has clarified that only businesses with annual turnover above Rs 20 crore have to get licence from FSSAI. Is Government Providing Free Tablets to Students? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

"A report of Dainik Bhaskar has claimed that all food business operators will have to seek licence from FSSAI. This claim is factually incorrect. FSSAI license is mandatory only for businesses with annual turnover above Rs 20 crore," PIB Fact Check has clarified. PIB Fact Check is a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies.

Recently, PIB Fact Check debunked the fake news that the Centre is providing free internet to students. LatestLY advises readers to be cautious while sharing content from WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything.

FSSAI Licence Not Mandatory For All Hotels, Restaurants, Food Stalls, Says PIB Fact Check:

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has welcomed FSSAI's move of mandatory registration for home-cooked food sellers which will help reduce health risk of consumers. FHRAI has stated that food operators, whether operating from home or from dark kitchens, should be regulated for cleanliness and hygiene.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).