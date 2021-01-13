Govt Employees Asked To Take at Least 20 Days Earned Leave Every Year Instead of Hoarding Them Up for Encashment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, January 13: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year. The fake claim also states that the government has asked all its employees to take the leaves instead of hoarding them up for encashment. The claim states: "The Centre has decided that all its permanent employees must take at least 20 days of earned leave every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment at the time of retirement". Salaries of Govt Employees to Be Reduced From 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

The fake report further adds that the government-run banks have already begun to send their employees on a block of ten days leave from late 2018. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that all the claims made in the news report are false and baseless. It added saying that the central government has not made any such announcement about taking 20 earned leaves each year.

It is being claimed that the government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the central govt. pic.twitter.com/3DEpkdYuaW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 13, 2021

Fake news has been spreading on social media like wildfire, especially ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news, the government has taken up several initiatives, one of which is doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms. The government has time and again advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours and look up for official announcement on government websites.

Claim : It is being claimed that the government has made it compulsory for its permanent employees to take at least 20 days of earned leave every year, instead of hoarding them up for encashment. Conclusion : A fact-check by PIB states that the claim is fake as no such announcement has been made by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

