Govt Issuing Applications for Panchayat and District Council Posts Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, August 24: At the time when the country is fighting coronavirus pandemic, social media platforms are flooded with fake claims and misinformation. In a recent such incident, it is being claimed across certain sections of social media that the Ministry of Rural Development has issued applications for the posts of Panchayat and District Council under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The viral claim states: 'The Ministry of Rural Development has issued applications for the posts of Panchayat and District Council under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)'.

In an effort to stop the spread of fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the advertisement, that is doing rounds on social media platforms, is fake. Rubbishing the fake news, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the Ministry of Rural Development has not issued any such order and no such advertisement has been released by the Ministry. Free Android Smartphones Being Given to Students by Govt to Help Them Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, fake news is spreading like wildfire. The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and visit the official government websites for any such announcement or updates. The government has always cautioned citizens against such dubious online links.

Claim : Ministry of Rural Development has issued applications for the posts of Panchayat and District Council under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Conclusion : PIB fact check revealed that no such advertisement has been released by the government. This advertisement is fake. Full of Trash Clean

