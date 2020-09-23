Govt Providing Business Loans of Up to Rs 4 Lakh to All Women Under Vaibhav Laxmi Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, September 23: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that all women across the country will be given a business loan up to Rs 4 lakh. The misleading post also claims that the government has announced the scheme and is offering the business loans to all women under the Vaibhav Laxmi Yojana. The post claims that the loans are being provided through SBI banks. The claim states: 'Under the Vaibhav Laxmi Yojana, the central government is providing business loans up to Rs 4 lakh to all women'.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) categorically denied the existence of any such scheme. It stated that the Central Government has not launched any such scheme and mentioned that the post is fake. ' This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government', the PIB tweeted. PM KUSUM Yojana Beneficiaries Have to Deposit Registration Fee for Enrolling Themselves for the Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

दावा: वैभव लक्ष्मी योजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार सभी महिलाओं को 4 लाख रुपए तक का व्यापार लोन प्रदान कर रही है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/FJo2FGez0Q — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2020

Also, a look at the schemes mentioned on the website of ‘Ministry of Women & Child Development’, the nodal ministry for the advancement of women and children in India, showed no such scheme in the list of women-related schemes provided on the website. In June, a similar post went viral on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter stating that the Central government had launched PM Dhana Lakshmi Yojana/ PM Vaibhav Lakshmi Yojana for the benefit of women. However, PIB had rubbished the fake news and had issued a clarification saying that no such scheme has been announced by the government.

Fact check

Claim : Under the Vaibhav Laxmi Yojana, the central government is providing business loans up to Rs 4 lakh to all women. Conclusion : PIB fact check revealed that the claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

