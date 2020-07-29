Indian Rupee Falls Below Bangladeshi Taka? Viral Message Circulating on WhatsApp and Twitter is Fake

New Delhi, July 28: Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is an outbreak of fake news. Misinformation is being widely spread on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. In recent, a graphic has gone viral claiming that the Indian Rupee has become weaker than the Bangladeshi Taka. Rs 1,000 Currency Note to be Rescinded Into Cash Circulation? PIB Fact Check Trashes Rumour, Says No Such Move Planned by RBI.

The claim said: "For the first time in 72 years Indian Rupee is weaker than Bangladeshi Taka. Which means that Rs 116 is equal to 100 Bangladeshi Taka. Say loudly Bharat Mata ki Jai." Government to Drop Money From Helicopters in Every Town and Village in India?

A Copy of WhatsApp Forward:

Similar Versions of the Message in Hindi Were Also Shared on Twitter:

#72 साल में पहली बार बंगलादेशी टका से रुपया कमजोर.! 116 ₹ दो ओर 100 बंगलादेशी टका लो..!! — Akriti Mishra (@akhona_zulu8) July 26, 2020

LatestLY Fact Check Team found that the claim is false and the Indian Rupee is stronger than the Bangladesh Taka. A simple internet search reveals that 1 Rupee is equal to 1.13 Taka, as of July 28, 2020.

In fact, the Indian Rupee hasn't fallen below the Bangladeshi Taka in the last ten years. Hence, the image being circulated on social media is fake. People are advised to not share unproven information on social media unless verified.

