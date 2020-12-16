Intelligence Bureau Invited Job Applications Via Recruitment Ad? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News

New Delhi, December 16: An image, showing a recruitment advertisement by the Intelligence Bureau went viral on social media platforms. The ad claimed that the IB - one of the top federal agencies - would be recruiting individuals based on a three-tyre selection format including tests and interview. The fake advertisement also listed the state-wise cities where the examination will be conducted.

The miscreants who designed the false job notification claimed that those aged between 18 and 27 could apply for the post. The upper-age limit would be relaxed for candidates coming from castes that are granted benefits under the affirmative policies. Arunachal Pradesh: Women, Government Employees Among 23 Arrested in Cash-for-Job Scam.

After the job advert went viral, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the official media arm of Indian government - took cognisance of the same. On the social media handle on PIB Fact Check, a clarification was issued.

The job advert was categorically mentioned as fake. It was further clarified that all candidates for the IB are screened and hired through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and All India recruitment examinations

A recruitment advertisement allegedly issued by the Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications for various posts.#PIBFactCheck: This advertisement is #Fake. The recruitment in IB is done through the UPSC, SSC and via All India recruitment examinations for certain posts. pic.twitter.com/YpFsOAHphr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

Claim : Intelligence Bureau invited job applications via recruitment advertisement. Conclusion : Fake news. No such ad issued by government. Recruitment for IB conducted only through UPSC, SS, All India Recruitment examinations. Full of Trash Clean

