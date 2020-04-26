Jana Gana Mana Sung by students in USA to Thank India for Supply of Hydroxychloroquine? Know the Truth Behind Old Viral National Anthem Video by Youtuber Rickshawali

Fake WhatsApp forward on American youth singing Jana Gana Mana for export of Hydroxychloroquine (Photo Credits: File Photo)

India sent a consignment of hydroxychloroquine to the United States and 13 other countries on humanitarian grounds earlier this month as it was seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. Now, weeks after US President Donald Trump thanked India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the drug, a video with a false claim is being circulated on social media platforms where a group of people can be heard singing the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The clip is being shared by saying that the youth in the United States sang India's national anthem thanking for the supply hydroxychloroquine during the emergency situation. However, the truth has nothing to do with reality. The video is being circulated on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp among others.

The video which is being circulated was originally shared on YouTube by Anisha Dixit in 2017 who used to be known as Rickshawali on social media platforms. She created the video on the 71st Indian Independence Day to celebrate "global freedom and diversity". The title of the original video is 'Americans Sing the Indian National Anthem for the First Time'. However, the video of Americans singing the Jana Gana Mana is being shared with social media users saying that the youth in the US came together to thank India by for sending the drug on time. Hydroxychloroquine Production in India Is 35 to 40 Crore Tablets a Month, No Shortage in Country, Says IDMA Gujarat Chairman.

USA students put together thank India for sending hydroxichloriquin 🙂🌿🌾 pic.twitter.com/i9EH3E1UA8 — Dr.Suman K Prusty (@sumankumarprust) April 23, 2020

Fake WhatsApp forward on American youth singing Jana Gana Mana for export of Hydroxychloroquine (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug, a possible cure for COVID-19. India at the request of President Donald Trump exported 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. Anticipating positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of COVID-19 patients. Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis.

