Janata Curfew: Clapping and Clanging Utensils Will Not Kill Coronavirus, PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Messages

New Delhi, March 22: Ever Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to clap hands and clang utensils to appreciate those who are working tirelessly during COVID-19 Pandemic in India, the social media users were quick to link the rationale behind clapping and other activities to astrology and science. Several netizens claimed that clapping and clanging would produce a sound that will kill all bacteria and viruses in the air. Thank Doctors, Nurses, Media People, Delivery Executives, And Those Working Round The Clock Amid Coronavirus Outbreak by Ringing a Bell, Clapping on Sunday at 5 PM: Narendra Modi Appeals to People.

A post, which is being widely shared on social media, claims that there is science behind the clapping proposed by PM Modi. A twitter user posted that capping will create "so much vibrations that virus will lose all potency." Also, it said that the event is planned on Sunday as it is "Amavasya (New Moon Day)." Janata Curfew: Residents of Housing Societies in Noida, Faridabad, Bengaluru Rehearse 'Clapping' to Adhere to PM Modi's Appeal (Watch Videos).

The 5pm clapping modi asked us to do is extremely interesting. At that time Moon is passing to a new 'nakshatra' called Revati. The playing of bells and clapping: The cumulative vibration will encourage blood circulation in the body. . — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) March 21, 2020

3. All virus, bacteria and evil forces have maximum potential and power on such days. 5 PM- clapping, shankh nada etc by 130 crore people at the same time will create so much vibrations that virus will lose all potency. Must for everyone. — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) March 21, 2020

However, debunking misinformation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, “No! The vibration generated by clapping together will not destroy coronavirus infection.”

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

PIB also informed that "clapping does not kill Coronavirus. The initiative is to express gratitude to those who are working day and night at the time of Pandemic."

There is NO EVIDENCE to prove that #Coronavirus survives only for 12 hours. Everyone is advised to follow #socialdistancing even after #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/oHnn70HLtO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

The claim that clapping generates vibrations that kill COVID-19 is completely FALSE as there is no scientific evidence for the same. The Press Information Bureau of India has also clarified that the message is fake.

