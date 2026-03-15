Jeffrey Epstein Is Alive and Was Spotted Driving Convertible Car in Florida? Here’s Fact Check of the Viral Video

Mumbai, March 15: A viral video purportedly showing the infamous Jeffrey Epstein driving a convertible on a Florida highway has ignited a firestorm of conspiracy theories across social media. The video, which surfaced earlier this week, claims to provide proof that Jeffrey Epstein escaped his reported death in a New York jail cell in 2019.

The alleged sighting of Jeffrey Epstein has gained significant traction due to its timing, coinciding with the recent release of a massive cache of Department of Justice files. These documents have caused a fresh uproar by revealing hundreds of affectionate emails between Epstein and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York. Are the Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking ‘Princess Dress’ Epstein Photos Real? Fact-Checking Viral AI Images.

Jeffrey Epstein Spotted in Florida?

(Photo Credits: X/@raphousetv7)

Viral Florida Video of Jeffrey Epstein Is Misleading

The man featured in the clip is an unidentified individual driving a convertible, captured by a passenger in a passing vehicle yesterday. According to AI-driven analysis and independent fact-checkers, the viral buzz is purely the result of a striking physical resemblance. The individual in the video wears a white cap and sunglasses and possesses graying hair similar to Epstein’s, but no confirmed ID or name has been established.

Investigators have reiterated that this is a doppelgänger sparking conspiracy talk, as Jeffrey Epstein’s death by suicide in August 2019 was confirmed by federal medical examiners and the Department of Justice. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

The background noise fueling these theories is a real-world legal development: the unsealing of nearly three million pages of Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Among the most damaging revelations are messages from Sarah Ferguson, sent long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, in which she referred to him as a "legend" and a "steadfast, generous friend."

The backlash from these emails has been swift. As of March 2026, at least seven major UK charities have severed ties with Ferguson, and her own foundation, Sarah's Trust, was forced to shut down in February. The intense public anger over these revelations has created a fertile environment for "Epstein is alive" rumors to circulate among skeptics who believe the financier may have had the resources to stage his own disappearance.

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Claim : Jeffrey Epstein spotted in Florida. Conclusion : The video is misleading. It shows Jeffrey Epstein's look-alike. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).