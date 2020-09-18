Narendra Modi Govt Running 'Prime Minister's Free Solar Panel Scheme'? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, September 18: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, most of the people are sitting at home and are mulling to install solar panels in their houses. A recent message is being circulated on the social media that Narendra Modi government has launched 'Prime Minister's Free Solar Panel Scheme' whose last date is October 31. However, the government has called this Whatsapp message as incorrect and fake.

According to the Whatsapp message, the government has launched a 'Prime Minister's Free Solar Panel Scheme'. It says that people will get solar panels for free of cost to install it in their homes and villages. Apart from this, the last date mentioned in the message is of October 31, 2019. Recruitments for Government Posts Halted in India? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth.

Here's the viral post:

However, the Union government had debunked the reports, stating that there is no such 'Prime Minister's Free Solar Panel Scheme', launched by it. The govt even called the message as fake.

