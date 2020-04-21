Railway Ministry Planning to Cut Salaries of Over 13 Lakh Employees? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, April 21: At a time when India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to bust fake news and viral posts. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in the country, social media has been flooded with false information, leading to panic. Netizens fall a prey to such rumours and share such false news on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In a latest such case, a fake news is being circulated on social media that due to the ongoing lockdown, the Railway Ministry is planning to cut the salary of over 13 lakh officers and employees.

The claim states, “Due to the coronavirus lockdown in India, the Ministry of Railways is planning to cut the salary of over 13 lakh officers and employees”. Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral claim is misleading and false. The PIB debunked the rumour and said the Ministry of Railways has no such plans. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590.

PIB Debunks Fake Claims; Check Tweet:

दावा : लॉकडाउन के कारण, रेल मंत्रालय के द्वारा 13 लाख से ज्यादा अधिकारियो और कर्मचारियों के वेतन में कटौती करने की योजना बनाई जा रही है| तथ्य : यह दावा झूठ है| रेल मंत्रालय द्वारा ऐसी कोई भी योजना नहीं बनाई जा रही| pic.twitter.com/o9v2b6YzVA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 20, 2020

In India, the COVID-19 tally increased to 18,601 on Tuesday with 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said a total of 14,759 are active cases while 3251 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 590.