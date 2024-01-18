Mumbai, January 18: With less than four days left, preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22. The city of Ayodhya is being decked up in all its glory to welcome the arrival of Ram Lalla ahead of Ram Mandir's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony. Amid all the preparations, multiple pictures going viral on social media suggest Lord Ram replacing Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 currency notes.

If That’s True, It Will Be a Dream Come True

Just heard that new 500 Rupees note would be issued on 22nd Jan .. if that’s true it will be a dream come true .. Jai Shree Ram 🙏🌺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sye3oGpaR3 — 🇮🇳Surya Prakash ☀️🌞🔆🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@i_desi_surya) January 16, 2024

Several users on X, formerly Twitter, shared images suggesting the new Rs 500 currency note will feature Lord Ram instead of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides, users also claimed that the Red Fort and glasses on the currency note will be replaced by the Ram Mandir and bow and arrow. The new Rs 500 currency notes allegedly featuring Lord Ram and Ram Mandir have left netizens confused. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks, Insurance Companies To Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22 Due to Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya.

The Creative Work on Rs 500 Currency Notes Going Viral

However, it must be noted that the new Rs 500 currency notes featuring Lord Ram are fake. No such notes featuring Lord Ram or Ram Temple have been issued by the government. The currency notes reportedly featuring Lord Ram and Ram Mandir, among others, were shared as a creative by a user called @raghunmurthy07 on X.

Someone Has Misused My Creative Work To Spread Misinformation

Someone has misused my creative work to spread misinformation on Twitter. I want to clarify that I do not support or own any of the misinformation they have attributed to my work. It's important to me that my creativity is not misrepresented in any way. #misinformation… pic.twitter.com/sHEmTlnR0m — wHatNext 🚩 (@raghunmurthy07) January 17, 2024

Clarifying that the pictures of the Rs 500 currency notes were his creative work, the user said, "Someone has misused my creative work to spread misinformation on Twitter. I want to clarify that I do not support or own any of the misinformation they have attributed to my work." The user also said that it's to him that his creativity is not misrepresented in any manner. Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya: Key Facts About the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple That You Should Know.

Please Refrain From Spreading Misinformation

Edited by my friend @raghunmurthy07, this piece is a product of creativity and not intended to be presented as notes. Please refrain from spreading misinformation. https://t.co/9yazUKOWsW — Divya Kamat (@divi_tatatal) January 16, 2024

Another X user named Divya Kamat also quoted the original tweet and said that the images were edited by her friend. "This piece is a product of creativity and not intended to be presented as notes. Please refrain from spreading misinformation," Kamat stated. Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement on the alleged new Rs 500 currency notes either by the Central Government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI website still shows the original design of the Rs 500 note featuring Mahatma Gandhi, the Red Fort and a pair of glasses.

