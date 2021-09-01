Scam Alert! SMS Claiming Your SBI Account Has Been Blocked is Fake; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi, September 1: A viral SMS is doing rounds misleading people that their State Bank of India (SBI) bank account has been blocked. The fake message urges SBI bank customers that their accounts have been blocked and they need to update their documents via a link. The message, which is widely circulated, also has a KYC link with it, asking customers to click on it and update the documents via Net Banking.

If you have also received the same message, it must be noted that it is a FAKE message that is being sent to fool and mislead people. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake. "This message claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE", it said. The fact check issued a clarification urging people not to respond to emails/SMS asking to share personal or banking details. Scam Alert! SMS Claiming Your Bank Account Has Been Credited With Rs 2,67,000 Under ‘Govt Yojana’ Is Fake! Here’s the Truth.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

This message claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE #PIBFactCheck ▶️Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. ▶️If you have received any similar message, report immediately at report.phishing@sbi.co.in pic.twitter.com/eWQPqp2aXR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 1, 2021

The clarification issued by PIB Fact check states that if people have received any similar message, they should immediately report to the bank authorities at report.phishing@sbi.co.in. This is not the first time that such fake news is being circulated on social media. The government has time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media.

Fact check

Claim : SBI customers getting SMS saying that their bank account is been blocked and they need to update documents via a link sent in the message. Conclusion : The SMS is fake. The PIB fact check urged people not to respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details. SBI never sends any such messages.

