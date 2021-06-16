Thousands Of Mosquitoes Inoculated With Viagra Escaped From Wuhan's Laboratory? Social Media Users Are Believing Article of Satirical 'Fake News' Website 'World News Daily Report'

Mumbai, June 16: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic several fake news are going viral on social media, creating panic among the masses. One such fake news doing rounds on social media paltforms claimed that genetically modified mosquitoes inoculated with Viagra escaped from a high-security laboratory in China’s Wuhan. People are sharing an article published by satircal website World News Daily Report. Social media users are believing the article as truth without reading the disclaimer at the end of the article. G7 Leaders Discuss Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Behind COVID-19 Pandemic.

The article tilted – “Wuhan: Thousands Of Mosquitoes Inoculated With Viagra Escape From High-Security Laboratory” was published on June 2, 2021. “The Wuhan Institute of Virology announced the security breach yesterday claiming that the genetically modified mosquitoes were harmless to the population,” the media house wrote in its satirical article. CoWIN Hacked? Fake News of Data Leak Market Having Information of 150 Million Indians Emerges on Social Media, Centre Debunks Claims.

Here Are Some Of The Fake Messages:

One more shock from China. Wuhan: Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with Viagra escape from high-security laboratory https://t.co/h4FAK7yp1g — किसान 🇮🇳 (@WadheshT) June 15, 2021

Wuhan: Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with Viagra escape from high-security laboratory https://t.co/8V04VqN2fL — डॉ दीपक शांडिल्य (@gumptionguye) June 12, 2021

At the end of the article, the media house mentioned, “World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle.” Centre Considering to Bifurcate Uttar Pradesh in 2-3 Parts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth.

People are sharing the fake news at a time when the world is grappling to deal with coronavirus. Many countries are blaimng China for the coronavirus outbreak as they believed that the virus was leaked from Wuhan's laboratory. World News Daily Report is a satirical “fake news” website. It is run by Canadians Janick Murray-Hall and Olivier Legault. It was launched in November 2013.

Fact check

Claim : Thousands of mosquitoes inoculated with viagra escaped from Wuhan\'s laboratory Conclusion : The claim is fake as social media users are believing article of satirical \'fake news\' website \'world news daily report\' Full of Trash Clean

