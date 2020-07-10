New Delhi, July 10: Amid coronavirus pandemic, several fake news or false information are doing rounds on social media. One such viral WhatsApp message is asking people to register under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme by clicking on the websites mentioned in it. However, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) debunks the message. The PIB Fact Check tweeted the official statement of the ministry.

The MNRE issued a fresh advisory against fraudulent websites claiming registration under the Scheme. The ministry said, “It is recently noticed that two new websites have recently cropped up illegally claiming registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme. Web addresses of the said websites are https://kusum-yojana.co.in/ and https://www.onlinekusumyojana.co.in/. The miscreants behind these websites are potentially duping the general public and misusing data captured through these fake portals.” Viral Message Claiming That Government Can Read WhatsApp Chats is Fake.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Claim: Websites claiming registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme under @Mnreindia#PIBFactcheck: @MNRE does not register beneficiaries under the Scheme through any websites/ portal. Any such websites are misleading & fraudulent Details: https://t.co/UNSWQ7N0Eq pic.twitter.com/IELEcClp1k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 10, 2020

The ministry also advised news portals to check the authenticity of websites claiming to be registration portal for Government Schemes before publishing them on digital or print platforms. The administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by MNRE on March 8, 2019. Guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued in July last year.

The PM-KUSUM provides for the installation of solar pumps, solarisation of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid-connected renewable power plants. The PM-KUSUM Scheme is being implemented through Implementation Agencies in the respective States. Details of such agencies are available on MNRE’s website www.mnre.gov.in. MNRE does not register beneficiaries under the Scheme through any of its websites.

The ministry also asked people to get information regarding eligibility for participation in the Scheme and implementation procedure is available on MNRE’s website www.mnre.gov.in, or they can call on toll-free helpline number 1800-180-3333.

