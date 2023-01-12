XXX OnlyFans newbie Bhad Bhabie has always been a social media favourite. When Bhad Bhabie started her XXX OnlyFans page, she made more than $1 million in just six hours; that's how popular she is. According to Bhad Bhabie, anyone who joined her XXX OnlyFans as soon as she was 18 years old ought to be locked up. Fans of the controversial rapper Bhad Bhabie are already aware that he has an OnlyFans website. The singer, who is currently 19 years old, started the page a week after turning 18 and shattered XXX OnlyFans records within the first six hours. Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli Goes Blonde! Rapper Shows Off Her Makeover in Newly Shared Insta Videos and Gets Accused of ‘Blackfishing’.

Danielle Bregoli earned $1 million on XXX OnlyFans, the quickest of all users, and she has subsequently earned nearly $50 million. Now that she's turned 18, Bhad Bhabie has addressed the issue and called her subscribers out for it. Caleb Pressley questions Bhad Bhabie about joining OnlyFans as soon as she turned 18 and whether or not individuals "subscribed right away" in an interview with Barstool Sports. When Bhad Bhabie admits they did, Caleb queries whether those individuals should be imprisoned. XXX OnlyFans Star Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli Calls Her Trolls, Who Said She Was 'Too Young' to Be on the Subscription-Based Website, 'Jealous'.

Bhad Bhabie exclaims with laughter, "Yeah." Bhad Bhabie says of her actions on OnlyFans: "It's a surprise." If you ask Bad Bhabie if she "moons for her job," she responds, "I might." She goes on to say that she receives XXX images from her users and is paid for her direct messages. Additionally, Bhad Bhabie attests to the fact that she has generated $50 million through her page. OnlyFans Newbie Bhad Bhabie Reacts to Dr. Phil’s Comments About 'Troubled Teen' Center Abuse Allegations After Facing Faces Backlash for Joining the XXX Subscription-Based Site Days After Her 18th Birthday.

Previously, Bhad Bhabie fought back at critics who claimed she was too young for XXX OnlyFans. Talking to TMZ, she said: "I think any bitch who says that is mad cuz they didn’t make as much money as me. If I was 21, you're saying it should be 25? If I was 25, you're saying it should be 30?" Following TMZ's explanation that some have compared 18-year-olds using OnlyFans to child grooming, Bhad Bhabie responded: "I’m not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young." Bhad Bhabie on XXX Website OnlyFans Breaks BIG Record by Earning $1M in 6 Hours Leaving PornHub Director Bella Thorne Behind! View Hot Pics and Videos.

To prevent child grooming and predatory behaviour, people are pleading with XXX OnlyFans to raise their minimum age requirement from 18 to 21. Concerns that Bhad Bhabie is too young to be uploading 18+ plus material on an OnlyFans page have been addressed by the actress. Just one week after turning 18, Bhad Bhabie started an OnlyFans page. In a promo video, the social media star teased: "Saw your six million comments and now I’m answering your call. We breaking all the rules. See u there bi*ches."

