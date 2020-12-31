Bhopal, December 31: A farmer in Madhya Pradesh, upset with his son, named pet dog as heir to the ancestral land. The strange incident was reported Baripada village, located in Chhindwara district of the state. According to reports, he was aggrieved with his son's behaviour, which compelled him to handover a portion of his assets to the domesticated animal.

50-year-old Om Narayan Verma, who recently prepared his will, announced that his pet dog "Jackie" would be the inherent to the two-acre land that he would leave behind after his demise. The remaining area of his land, excluding the two-acre portion, would be inherited by his wife Champa (47), the will stated. 8 Dogs Retire After Serving 10 Years in CISF, Farewell Ceremony Organized to Honour Canines (Pics and Video).

Verma further added that he is handing over the land to his dog so that the canine, who is 11-month-old now, does not suffer after his demise. The will further states that anyone who takes care of the dog after his death would inherit the two-acre land after the animal passes away.

Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma, according to a local media report, has claimed that he has spoken to the farmer over his strange will. The villagers may attempt to reconcile the differences between the father and the son.

