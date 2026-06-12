Female Fan Kisses Korean Reporter on Live TV During FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Match Coverage, Video Goes Viral

The much-anticipated kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico City was overshadowed by an unexpected viral moment when a South Korean television reporter covering the opening match was spontaneously kissed on the cheek by a female fan on live TV. The incident, captured during coverage from outside the iconic Estadio Azteca, quickly circulated online, sparking widespread reactions across social media. Wilton Sampaio Goes Viral: Brazilian Referee's English Struggles, Three Red Cards, and 'RoboCop' Headset Dominate FIFA WC 2026 Opener Talk.

The light-hearted yet surprising encounter occurred as the journalist was delivering a live report ahead of the tournament's inaugural game between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa. The reporter had to pause his broadcast as the video of the unsolicited kiss began its rapid ascent to viral status.

Viral Video: Female Fan Kisses Korean Reporter on Live TV

This Korean journalist was covering the World Cup in Mexico, and a Mexican lady walked up and kissed him on live TV 😁 pic.twitter.com/Jq3VEhj3xA — Dera II (@Neutral_OC) June 11, 2026

World Cup Kicks Off Amid Fan Excitement

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially commenced on Thursday, June 11, 2026, marking a historic occasion as Mexico became the first nation to host three World Cups. The opening ceremony, featuring performances by global stars like Shakira and Burna Boy, preceded the Group A clash at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico and South Korea Kick Off Group A with Wins.

The match saw Mexico secure a 2-0 victory over South Africa. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring early in the ninth minute, followed by Raúl Jiménez, who netted his first World Cup goal, extending Mexico's lead. The game was also notable for seeing three red cards issued.

This incident at the 2026 tournament echoes similar occurrences from previous World Cups, including the 2018 event in Russia where a South Korean reporter, Jeon Gwang-ryeol, was also kissed on live television, sparking debates about consent and harassment in sports reporting. While the latest viral moment has added an unexpected talking point to the early stages of the tournament, the focus now shifts back to the thrilling football action set to unfold across North America over the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).