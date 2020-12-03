RC cola has come up with the weirdest ads of all time. Giving Thums Up and Coca Cola tough competition in terms of being bizarre, RC Cola doesn't show the usual jumping from building to fetch a bottle, but glasses and bottles growing out of bodies. Yes, and if you think it has some sort of explanation to it, you are in for disappointments. The advertisement released on the RC Cola Philippines' YouTube page on November 25 went viral in no time with people wondering "WHY?". In fact, RC Cola reached the trending page on Twitter in the Philippines in no time after the advertisement went viral. Man Complaining of ‘Vulgar Ads’ on IRCTC App Demands ‘Elaborate Explanation’ After Indian Railway’s ‘Cryptic’ Reply on Twitter.

The "RC Cola" ad is Titled "Nyahahakbkxjbcjhishdishlsab@!!!! Basta RC Cola" and hardly lasts for 1 minute and 37 second-advertisement. In the video, you can first see a schoolboy entering the room, rather disappointed asking his mother if he was adopted to which his mother is seen trying to comfort him by saying that she should ignore what others are saying. Things start to get weirder after this when the boy removes his shirt and bends on the table and you can see glasses growing out of his back. Soon his mom his bursts into tears, removes her scarf and then goes ahead to pull her HEAD out. As she pulls her head out, a bottle of RC cola appears from her neck. You have to check out the advert to believe us:

Here's How Netizens Reacted To the Filipino RC Cola's Bizarre Ad :

me after watching that weird filipino rc cola commercial pic.twitter.com/UBHG2RacMm — local blue alien girl (@alaiamax) November 27, 2020

The recent RC Cola commercial is one of the best and innovative filipino commercial have seen, with it's kafkaesque visuals,a true treat for surrealism✨. — clydieee (@clydieeeeekun) November 27, 2020

*RC Cola commercial exists* Filipinos: "Wth napaka weird. How to unsee?" Japanese: First time? — Karlota (@olrackt) November 27, 2020

I just found out about that RC Cola ad... no lie that was hilarious and probably the best Filipino ad I've ever seen 😂 — Josh (@joshua_rebzz) November 27, 2020

cw // body horror FILIPINO OOMFS IF YOU HAVENT WATCHED THE RC COLA COMMERCIAL DO YOURSELVES A SOLID AND WATCH IT LMAOOO MY SISTER AND I HAVE BEEN HOLLERING https://t.co/kywMM76bPp — sashi 🍣 is struggling (@chuunitaru) November 27, 2020

Well, whatever happened to ads that showed families enjoying the chilled beverage on a scorching summer day! Netizens' disgust could be clearly seen in their reactions online, BUT some even liked the ad.

