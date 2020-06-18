Forget Google 3D Animals, This TikTok Account is a Treasure of 3D Animation Featuring Lions, Snakes, Creepy Alien Creatures and Ghosts (Watch Creative Videos)

Remember about two months ago, when everyone was clicking pictures with the Google 3D feature? The ability to have tigers, lions, panda, bear, snake among other animals in the 3D format right in your environment was surely entertaining, for kids as well as adults. But if you see this TikTok account of a user named Pintu Pradhan you will forget the Google 3D feature. The guy makes crazy and funny videos using 3D animation characters and they are fascinating. His videos feature dangerous snakes, tiger, lions, creepy looking reptiles and ghosts too. If you liked Google 3D then this account is a treasure den. Google 3D Animals AR Feature: From Lion, Giant Panda, Tiger, Cat to Penguin, View Full List of Animals, Birds And Reptiles That Will Give You Company in Lockdown!

Pintu Pradhan (@pintupradhan6301) on TikTok has over 198,000 followers and over 1.7 million likes on his videos. All of which have techniques of 3D animation. They are shot in a forest area which adds to the setting of these animals in the wild. Some of his videos have dinosaurs, creepiest snakes and scary looking animals which he pretends to hit at from the trees. These videos are too good if you love watching silly animation. Bizarre-Looking Bird Caught Climbing Over Church in Italy? Know Truth About Fake Viral Video.

Watch TikTok Videos Here:

What Animal is That?

Creepy Snakes

One With a Dinosaur

Ghosts Too!

Imagine Such a Situation

Tigers in the Jungle

Lion's Here Too

Quiet creative, right? Although if you are someone who is scared by such creatures or of the wild, we would advise you to not watch his videos at night, as they will surely give you nightmares.

