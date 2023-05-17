OnlyFans is turning out to be more lucrative for most people than their regular jobs. A couple who left their NHS careers to become XXX OnlyFans celebrities claims they no longer experience burnout and can now make their previous daily pay in only 20 minutes. Instead of working 40-hour weeks with overtime, Kayley Winterson, 26, and Emily Rose, 28, who were ambulance technicians, may make up to "£150 in half an hour." The emergency medical technicians Kayley Winterson, 26, and Emily Rose, 28, left their positions in the ambulance service after experiencing "extreme burnout and traumatic jobs" while serving on the front lines of the NHS. After quitting the EMS service in January 2021, Kayley first joined XXX OnlyFans in March 2021. In January 2023, her partner Emily also started working there full-time.

The Norwich-area couple converted from life savers to pornographers after creating their own XXX OnlyFans account. The couple, who have been together for seven years, now earns four times as much as they were working for the NHS at £11 per hour while living a "more fun" life than they did as EMTs. Woman's Heavy 42I Boobs Leave Her Wheel-Chair Bound with a Broken Spine! Ex-Fitness Enthusiast Hopes for Breast Reduction Surgery to Change Her Life.

After leaving the EMS service in January of 2021, Kayley first joined XXX OnlyFans in March of that same year. Kayley said: "I joined the ambulance service during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020. I was finishing up my studies and they asked people if they had any capacity to help the ambulance service as an EMT in a full-time role.

"I said yes and received an intense one-week training course. Working in the ambulance service was terrible for our mental health. It's a minimum 12-hour shift most of the time and it was so busy." She said to The Mirror.: "One of the final straws for me is when I was working throughout lockdown and I spoke to people that would earn more than me working at a coffee shop.

"I was on £11-an-hour driving around during the height of the pandemic, going through really traumatic experiences and getting nothing back. In a way, I think I manifested this happening for us," she said to The Mirror.

