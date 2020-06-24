Social media is an entertaining place because of the funny memes, don't you agree? These days, more people use the networks for sharing jokes and making memes rather than actual conversations or catching up. A lot of us only communicate via memes and reactions. And if you are among those who love making new memes then you'd be searching for famous meme reaction photos. While experts with photoshop and other apps can easily craft out the characters, people often look for free meme templates online, latest meme formats, meme templates for free download. If you are among those, then a Twitter thread going viral will make it easier to access all latest meme reactions in one place. A Twitter user has made a thread to compare meme reaction faces to dogs and the result is hilariously cute! Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

It is quite common to come across such entertaining Twitter threads which compare two things, persons which may be completely unrelated but then once you see the thread, you cannot miss the comparison. So few Twitter users had compared Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari to hand sanitisers. In a more recent viral thread, someone compared Akshay Kumar to Michael Scott from The Office. Similarly, a user @areychal decided to find dogs that match expressions of some of the famous meme reactions. And it's perfect if you are looking for funny desi meme templates for free download.

Check The Funny Twitter Thread Here:

That Head Tilt

Dogs as famous reaction memes, a thread : pic.twitter.com/1WATXqVNuX — bruh (@areychal) June 23, 2020

Haha

A Meme That Fits Everywhere

Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai

Lost Daya

Expressions on Point!

Desi Meme Lovers Cannot Miss Out on Hera Pheri

Happy Zomato Guy

The result's hilarious, right? If you ever want to make a doggo version of the famous meme templates then this thread is the best find. In any case, if you are looking for meme formats for free then we hope this one helps.

