The year of 2020 ends in 20 odd days and aren't you relieved? Given that the year has seen more downs than ups, people are eagerly waiting for the next one. And as a tradition of the year end, several mediums are releasing a wrap up of the year gone by. Be it Twitter sharing the most tweeted emoji or 2020 or Spotify releasing your favourite playlist of the year, a conclusion of what trended in the year is here. And how can be miss out on Google, which is pretty much every person's (with an internet connection) unsaid best-friend. So when Google released its Year in Search 2020, it put out some really interesting data. And on comparison with what Indians searched for in 2019, it puts forth some amusing finds. We take you through it.

To start with, we love cricket! I, me, you, we, India loves cricket. Indian Premier League or IPL was the top query on Google search in 2020. The game which lasted for approximately a month has singlehandedly given more searches than all the other 11 months put together! IPL dominated as the top query in not only overall searches but also the most searched sporting and news event. Not surprising change, in this year, because last year it was 'ICC Cricket World Cup'. Indian's love for cricket is definitely more than the hate for coronavirus, to check up on its updates. As it was the second most searched query overall.

Coming to the "How to..." section puts an amusing keyword at the top spot. Last year it was How to Vote followed by How to Link Aadhar to PAN. This year, PAN transforms to become Paneer! Not kidding, How to Make Paneer was the top searched query in this particular category. The second one was "How to increase immunity" followed by "How to make Dalgona coffee". Not surprising, since social media did see a bloom of pictures of frothy coffee on timelines. Recipes were more searched for given that we stayed at home and experimented our culinary skills to the brim in "lockdown cooking".

Here's The Result For "How to..." Searches in 2020:

In the "Near Me..." section, which gives a location of places nearby, the results are aligned with the pandemic as the top query here is "Food shelters near me" and "COVID test near me." The other search terms included liquor shops, crackers, grocery stores, gym equipment and so on.

And now to the "What is..." category, Coronavirus takes the top spot. Almost every person would have typed in, even if with wrong spellings at first, to know what the heck is Coronavirus! A virus that locked us in for seven months to a year. The next one concerns the meme department of "What is Binod", a name that had the internet in India looking for this person! Binod originated from the comments of a YouTube video and took over the internet.

Here's The Result For "What is..." Searches in 2020:

Indians were also keenly interested in what is happening in the US elections. So US President-elect Joe Biden topped the list of the most searched personalities followed by journalist Arnab Goswami. US Elections results was also the third-most query searched query on the search engine. With theatres and film industry also in lockdown, not a lot of films released. But late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was the most searched for. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, among others.

The important point of highlight would be at the backdrop of a pandemic, people did turn to a lot more news updates from in and around the world. PM Kisan Yojana, Bihar and Delhi Election results, Nirbhaya case, Beirut explosion, Locust attack, were the most searched for. What is COVID-19, What is CAA, What is NRC were the other searches. Meanwhile, we did shift in searching for not just making food like cake and jalebis at home but also how to make hand sanitizers. Of all the queries listed above, you too must have been a contributing part of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).