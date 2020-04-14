From Social Distancing to Fake WhatsApp Forwards, Mumbai Police Dishes Out Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Memes to Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (View Tweet)

Mumbai Police's Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In gloomy times that is the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mumbai Police is not only helping the citizens of India '#StayHomeandStaySafe' but also been keeping us entertained. With cheeky Bollywood movie references and memes, the Mumbai Police social media page is one source to brighten up our days. And its not just the Mumbai Police Twitter page but other states' Police forces too, that have resorted to social media to deliver the message of staying home during lockdown for our own good, in light-hearted posts. Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets).

And in their latest tweet, the Mumbai Police reiterated their messages on social distancing, maintaining hygiene, not creating panic by reading and forwarding fake WhatsApp forwards by borrowing a page from Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai. ‘Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai And Khichdi Will Help Contribute A Lot In Spreading Happiness During This Crisis’, Says JD Majethia.

Remember Rosesh Sarabhai's borderline cringy but hilarious AF poems? The Mumbai Police chose to present some important tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19, in the form of his poems and we can totally visualize Rosesh say them out loud.

Check Out Mumbai Police's Poems Below:

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

Until now, Bollywood movies and scenes have been an inspiration for the Mumbai Police Twitter handle to spread some awareness. And now, it's content from the television industry that the page is using. Not that we are complaining. We also look forward to more such light-hearted content making it to social media. Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai is considered an iconic show even today and is currently being aired on Star Bharat and for all of you'll who want a piece of entertainment, watch the show at 10 am.