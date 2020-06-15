Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Funny Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunctions Are Going Viral on TikTok! Shocked Fans Can't Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Videos

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 05:04 PM IST
Funny Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunctions Are Going Viral on TikTok! Shocked Fans Can't Stop LOLing at These Hilarious Videos
Gossip Girl Wardrobe Malfunction (Photo Credits: TikTok)

We've all binged-watched Gossip Girl and one of the most interesting parts of the show has been the fashion statements that Blake Lively and Leighton Meester aka Blair and Serena made in almost every episode. It all seemed so flawless that most teens that time wanted to be Blair and Serena. However, most recently people who have been watching re-runs of the iconic show found out several wardrobe malfunctions that are driving fans crazy! One of the videos actually caught Blake Live in sweatpants above a sleek dress! Gossip Girl scenes are goin viral that show funniest wardrobe malfunctions that are too hilarious to ignore.

In a clip that is going viral, a TikTok user spotted Serena van der Woodson aka Blake Lively wearing a pair of sweatpants. The item of clothing made it to the scene in which Blake Lively was in a rather glamorous look wearing a coral bodycon dress. When the scene takes a jumpcut, it seems like Blake Lively forgot to get rid of the pair of grey sweatpants under the dress. Watch video:

@skyehanamaikai season 6 episode 4 😗 ♬ original sound - skyehanamaikai

One of wardrobe fails involved an unnamed part of the crew who acted as one of the partygoers in a scene with Dan (Penn Badgley) and Blair (Leighton Meester) discussing her potential child with Chuck Bass. TikTok user @triciaerb3 found that in that season five scene a person from the crowd wearing one shoe and the second empty leg can be clearly seen in the video. She captioned the video with, “Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” Watch video:

@triciaerb3 Someone messed up ##gossipgirl ##xoxogossipgirl ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##tiktok ##explorepage ♬ original sound - triciaerb3

For those who haven't watched Gossip Girl, it an American teen drama television series that showcased the lives of the Upper Eastsiders and is based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar. It ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 on The CW.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

