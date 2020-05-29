Funny Locust 'Interrogation' Video and Funny Memes on Tiddi Dal Will Keep You LOLing Amidst All Their 'Buzz'

Locust funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid dealing with the pandemic of Coronavirus, India is also seeing a locust attacks in some states. Swarms of desert locust, locally called Tiddi Dal have destroyed crops in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and have recently entered Maharashtra too. In fact, this is said to be the worst-ever infestations of locusts in decades as per The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. But to bring in some respite from the fears of this attack is a funny video of a locust that has been caught and interrogated by a guy. Locust attacks have also become a target of funny memes and jokes on social media this week. Terrifying Locust Attack TikTok Videos from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra Go Viral! Watch Hair-Raising Tiddi Dal Clips That Look Straight Out of Horror Movies.

While there genuine reports of locust attacks from parts of the country, a lot of fake videos claiming to be from Mumbai were also doing rounds on the internet last evening. The authorities later confirmed that locusts have not entered the city premises. Meanwhile, netizens seem to have got a new target to make jokes out of. Funny memes and jokes on locust attack are a way to get a respite from all that is happening in the world.

Check The Video Here:

A Locust caught red handed in India. The LIU ( Local Investigation Unit ) is investigating the case. Hope soon the conspiracy behind the attack would be unearthed. Bolega , jald bolega sab raaz uglega ! pic.twitter.com/9EjhAE6DJX — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) May 28, 2020

Haha, imagine the horror if the locust would actually speak something? That would be so worrying! Many others have made memes and jokes on these locust attacks too. Check out some of the funny ones.

If Locusts Had a Song

A Perfect Dialogue

What Locusts Say to Each Other

2020 Be Like...

#LocustAttack has already spoiled over 25000 hectares of farming land! Meanwhile 2020 :- pic.twitter.com/cmxQAeJxl1 — Aditya! (@freakin_mind_) May 28, 2020

Plans vs 2020

We hope these funny memes and jokes help you to relax a bit from all the updates that are being shared online constantly.