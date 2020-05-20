Funny Memes and Jokes on Bangalore's Mysterious Loud Noise Should Calm Bengalureans' Nerves Down as Source of 'Thunderous Boom Sound' Being Ascertained by Top Officials!
Residents of Eastern Bengaluru experienced a loud thud this afternoon in the Whitefield region and several other areas around the International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli and more. Although there was no record of damage anywhere, the cause of this loud 'boom' is yet to be ascertained. People quickly took to social media to clarify what was happening. Some stated it was a loud boom, others mentioned experiencing tremors and rattling of windows. M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division clarified that they have done the searches in the area but there has not been damage to anything. Meanwhile, as some express concern on what could it be, there are more funny reactions and memes on this loud sound. Loud Booming Sound Heard in Bengaluru; Probe On to Find Out Source of Noise as People Take to Twitter Wondering if it Was Earthquake or a Blast.

At a time when there are tensions of Cyclone Amphan hitting the East coast today, this loud boom has given rise to more speculations among the netizens. As reported in The News Minute, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao are confirming with the Air Force Control Room if it was some flight test. There are speculations that the sound was more likely a 'sonic boom' caused by a fighter Mirage 2000 jet flying over the city. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), has confirmed that it wasn’t an earthquake in the same report. While the questions about the source are on rise, these funny memes will entertain you more.

Clearly, as the cause of the sound is yet to be ascertained, Twitterati has found a new target to make memes and jokes on. Let us wait till we have more updates on what exactly caused this loud boom. Until then, we can just laugh it off for now with these funniest reactions.