Funny Memes and Jokes on Bangalore's Mysterious Loud Noise Should Calm Bengalureans' Nerves Down as Source of 'Thunderous Boom Sound' Being Ascertained by Top Officials!

Bangalore Loud Sound Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Residents of Eastern Bengaluru experienced a loud thud this afternoon in the Whitefield region and several other areas around the International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli and more. Although there was no record of damage anywhere, the cause of this loud 'boom' is yet to be ascertained. People quickly took to social media to clarify what was happening. Some stated it was a loud boom, others mentioned experiencing tremors and rattling of windows. M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division clarified that they have done the searches in the area but there has not been damage to anything. Meanwhile, as some express concern on what could it be, there are more funny reactions and memes on this loud sound. Loud Booming Sound Heard in Bengaluru; Probe On to Find Out Source of Noise as People Take to Twitter Wondering if it Was Earthquake or a Blast.

At a time when there are tensions of Cyclone Amphan hitting the East coast today, this loud boom has given rise to more speculations among the netizens. As reported in The News Minute, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao are confirming with the Air Force Control Room if it was some flight test. There are speculations that the sound was more likely a 'sonic boom' caused by a fighter Mirage 2000 jet flying over the city. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), has confirmed that it wasn’t an earthquake in the same report. While the questions about the source are on rise, these funny memes will entertain you more.

1. Uhm, Uhm

2. Kuch Naya Batao

People telling me about the sonic sound in #BANGALORE . Me : being (BANGALORian) pic.twitter.com/bsXqbLo85w — 𝙋𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙔 𝙏𝙍𝙄𝙋𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙄 🔥 (@pradverse) May 20, 2020

3. Bas Isi Ki Kami Thi

People hearing loud bang in #Bangalore, come out and see aliens have attacked. pic.twitter.com/R46jPfjuU4 — Code🚀 (@codebite) May 20, 2020

4. *Sob* *Sob*

Corona epidemic + sonic sound + amphan cyclone. Banglore people :#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/M9CJ0YKN7P — AbHi RajawaT (@AbhiRajawat19) May 20, 2020

5. We Take Zero Responsibility For This

*Corona to Bengalurians after hearing the loud horrific sound#Bangalore pic.twitter.com/R9bT9riaO7 — 𝖱𝗈𝗁𝗂𝗍 𝖪𝗎𝗆𝖺𝗋 (@AkshaysEthan) May 20, 2020

6. HAHAHHAHAHHAAH

Assuming Earthquake #Bangalore folks run out on the road, Mirage 2000 Fighter Pilot be like: pic.twitter.com/jsZiB5Hbfy — Prasad Kamath (@KamathPrasad) May 20, 2020

7. Thanos Is Here

People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore 😂 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TJiyMyqGw7 — Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) May 20, 2020

8. LOL

9. And Swiggy Too Jumped in

BREAKING: Sources Say The Bangalore Sonic Boom Was A Stomach Growl Reminding You To Have Lunch — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) May 20, 2020

10. It was 2020 Burping!

That sound you heard? Don't worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore — Silly Stree 🧞‍♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020

11. It's in The Name

Clearly, as the cause of the sound is yet to be ascertained, Twitterati has found a new target to make memes and jokes on. Let us wait till we have more updates on what exactly caused this loud boom. Until then, we can just laugh it off for now with these funniest reactions.