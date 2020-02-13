Galentine’s Day 2020: Women Celebrate Female Friendship Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Check Pics and Videos

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Every year, February calls for the celebration of love, popularly observed as Valentine’s Day among couples. For some, the prospect of celebrating Valentine’s Day on February 14 fills them with joy as they express their feelings to their significant others. Again, there are others, who chose to observe a far more exciting event, Galentine’s Day, also known as Gal’s Day. Every year, Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13 to celebrate female friendship. For Galentine’s Day 2020, women across the world are sharing their moments of joy with their BFF girl squad ahead of Valentine’s Day celebration. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of women celebrating Galentine’s Day 2020, and it is awe-inspiring. V-Day Movement 2020 Date and Significance: Everything to Know About Global Movement Spreading a Different and Powerful Message on Valentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day was popularised following the release of a 2010 episode of US sitcom Parks and Recreation. The character Leslie set Galentine’s Day as a festival that would fall each year on February 13, i.e. Valentine’s Day Eve. Soon the day became popular among real-life women. An increasing number of women, both single and in relationships, observe February 13 as Galentine’s Day to acknowledge the strength of their female friendship. Valentine's Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

There are several events dedicated to Galentine’s Day. Like every year, people have taken to social sharing how they are celebrating this day with their girlfriends. It is really a fun way to celebrate women bonding with women. During a time of emergent adulthood, friendships are lending stability to people and especially young people’s lives. #GalentinesDay hashtags have been rampant on Twitter and Instagram, showing how ladies are celebrating friendships across the world.

Happy Galentine's Day!

shoutout to all my girls. happy galentine's day. ya'll the best out here. i wouldn't have had it any other way. 💓🌹💕💋 — johanis (@jyrhighness) February 13, 2020

Themed Party for Gals!

my fairy themed Galentine’s Day party... 🌸 pic.twitter.com/RezxpdKwkB — han solo (@hmwoodw) February 13, 2020

Happy Galentine's Day!

Happy Galentine’s Day! Tell me how you’re celebrating! (& don’t worry if you’re not spending it with anyone because your friends have poor judgment in TV or something, I’ll be your gal pal. We’re all in this together.) pic.twitter.com/PhroxU9lgf — happy galentine's day!💕 (@nocontextpawnee) February 13, 2020

Female Friendship, Everywhere!

Galentine’s day was a success 🥰 pic.twitter.com/NpZ6bbQVDn — MJ (@mercedjohnson) February 13, 2020

It's Like the Best Day of the Year!

Gal’s Day is surely a great way to appreciate the bond you share with your girl squad. Every now and then, they stood there with you, and a day is a necessity to cherish the bond you share with each other. Happy Galentine’s Day!