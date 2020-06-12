Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Ghost at Japanese Park, Rohini Caught on Camera Swinging on a Swing? This Viral Video Shot by Police Leaves Everyone Stumped From Delhi to Jhansi!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 11:59 PM IST
Viral Video of a swing swinging (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Jhansi, June 12: A video of outdoor gym equipment has gone viral across social media platforms leaving some baffled, amused and some even scared. The clip purportedly shows two sets of outdoor gym equipment in a park swinging on its own without anyone sitting on it. The unnatural movement of the shoulder press has scared netizens and is widely being shared on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In the clip, police officials can be seen recording the eerie movement as the gym equipment moves in a spooky manner without anyone sitting on it. The same video has been shared by multiple netizens and many have claimed it to be from various places from Delhi to Jhansi. Ghost Caught on CCTV Camera? Video of Wheelchair Moving On Its Own in Chandigarh Hospital Is Freaking People Out on the Internet! (Watch Viral Video).

Several people in Youtube claimed that it from Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini area, while others said that it from Kanshiram Park in Jhansi's Nandanpura area in Uttar Pradesh. The fact that in the clip that equipment keeps moving has stunned many.

A leading publisher claimed that the video is from Kanshiram Park in Nandanpura. After the video went viral on social media, the circle officer went to investigate the matter and said that it is someone's prank. According to the leading portal, the cops said that they are investigating the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Delhi ghost ghost at Japanese Park Japanese Park Japanese Park ghost Japanese Park Rohini Japanese Park Rohini Ghost Jhansi Kanshiram Park Kashiram Park ghost Kashiram Park Jhansi ghost Kashiram Park Jhansi Spirit Nandanpura park ghost Rohini shoulder press
