Do you believe in ghosts? If your answer's a negative you might want to rethink, after watching the recent footage from Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. A family driving past the Civil War site last week were spooked out when they saw ghostly figures roaming about in the dark. They managed to capture these apparitions on video and the clip is now going viral on social media, freaking people out. Greg Yeulling and his family were visiting the historic battleground which has seen the death of over 50,000 soldiers in the Civil War. The video clearly captures two apparitions moving about around the cannon. Daughter Spots 'Father's Ghost' Visiting His Favourite Chair While 'Talking' to Him About Her Dying Mother! (Watch Spooky Video).

Talking about this paranormal sighting, Yuelling told The Sun, "We were driving along one night and we started hearing noises, I heard things to the left and my uncle heard things to the right, and there was a fog, but the fog was weird, it was only in one patch not dispersed. Then we saw these shapes moving in the darkness, they were the size of humans, one of them ran right through the cannon." The family was terrified with what they saw and went back. Once they saw the videos they'd captured, it was even more spooky. The video found its way online and it is freaking people out. WTF! New Jersey Man Dating a Ghost Says She's Cheating on Him During Lockdown.

Watch The Ghost Video Here:

Now that sure doesn't look edited or one's imagination. The spooky apparitions look clearly visible. Gettysburg does have a haunted past and there are infact ghost tours offered here for tourists as well. So the past deaths and grave site of the dead lives have opened for paranormal sort of business in this town.

Haunted Past of Gettysburg

The Battle of Gettysburg was fought between July 1- July 3, 1863. It was between the Union and Confederate Gen. Robert Lee's forces during the American Civil War. The battle saw the largest number of casualties in the entire war and Gettysburg has the memories of the slaughter. With over 50,000 lives lost in three-day bloodshed, the immediate aftermath saw the number of corpses outnumbering the residents of this village. Ghost hunters have time and again analysed this place for most haunted spots in the town. There are over a 100 reports of ghost sightings here. There are eerie tales of ghost sightings including some of Confederate General Robert E. Lee himself. YouTube has numerous videos where people have claimed proofs of seeing ghosts here.

